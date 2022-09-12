Lawyer who alleged CBI and ED harassed pvt liquor vendors fined Rs 1 lakh

The Delhi High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a lawyer who wanted the court to issue directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate for identification of the officers who allegedly harassed private liquor vendors in the national capital.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad termed the public interest litigation a “sheer abuse of the process of law” and asked the petitioner, Narinder Khanna, to pay Rs 1 lakh fine to the Army War Windows fund within 30 days.

“It is made clear that if the amount is not paid within 30 days from today, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, New Delhi District, will recover the amount as arrears of land revenue and shall transfer the same to the Army War Widows Fund with intimation to the Registrar General of this Court,” said the court.

Asking its Registrar General to monitor the recovery, the bench directed Khanna to appear before the officer for reporting compliance on October 18.

The court in the order noted that the Supreme Court has shown concern about misuse of PILs, and has also shown concern about the large number of PILs which have flooded the High Courts and the Supreme Court. “It has been held by the Hon’ble Supreme Court that personal scores, personal disputes and political rivalries should not be resolved through PIL,” said the bench.

Khanna, as per the order, told the court that on July 30, he heard a statement given by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to a news channel that central investigating agencies were harassing private liquor vends in Delhi and that they have been forced to close shops in Delhi. Quoting Sisodia, the petitioner also told the court that on closure of private liquor shops, heavy loss was caused to the state exchequer.

“As per the liquor policy, private liquor vends were operational. People were earlier getting beer at discounted price and scotch whiskey with an offer of buy one and get one free. It was convenient to buy liquor as spacious, air-conditioned shops were located in various markets spread throughout Delhi,” Khanna told the court, as per the order.

Advertisement

The court said Khanna has placed the liquor policy on record and raised “all kinds of wild allegations against” the Delhi L-G, CBI and ED based on the statements of third persons, including the Deputy CM, MLAs and newspaper clippings.

“The petitioner has not named a single officer of the CBI, or of the Directorate of Enforcement, who has harassed a single liquor vendor, nor has he given details of any kind of such harassment and based upon the so-called press releases/statement made in the press. He wants a roving inquiry to be done by this court,” said the division bench, while terming the allegations absurd and vague.