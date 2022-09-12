scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Lawyer who alleged CBI and ED harassed pvt liquor vendors fined Rs 1 lakh

Division bench of High Court terms allegations levelled by the lawyer, who also quoted Manish Sisodia, absurd and vague.

The court said that Khanna has placed the liquor policy on record and raised “all kinds of wild allegations against” the Delhi LG, CBI and ED based upon the statements of third persons, including the Deputy CM, MLAs and newspaper clippings. (File)

The Delhi High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a lawyer who wanted the court to issue directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate for identification of the officers who allegedly harassed private liquor vendors in the national capital.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad termed the public interest litigation a “sheer abuse of the process of law” and asked the petitioner, Narinder Khanna, to pay Rs 1 lakh fine to the Army War Windows fund within 30 days.

“It is made clear that if the amount is not paid within 30 days from today, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, New Delhi District, will recover the amount as arrears of land revenue and shall transfer the same to the Army War Widows Fund with intimation to the Registrar General of this Court,” said the court.

Asking its Registrar General to monitor the recovery, the bench directed Khanna to appear before the officer for reporting compliance on October 18.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
Also Read |HashtagPolitics | Delhi drama plays in Gujarat as Arvind Kejriwal announces a ‘Sisodia March’

The court in the order noted that the Supreme Court has shown concern about misuse of PILs, and has also shown concern about the large number of PILs which have flooded the High Courts and the Supreme Court. “It has been held by the Hon’ble Supreme Court that personal scores, personal disputes and political rivalries should not be resolved through PIL,” said the bench.

Khanna, as per the order, told the court that on July 30, he heard a statement given by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to a news channel that central investigating agencies were harassing private liquor vends in Delhi and that they have been forced to close shops in Delhi. Quoting Sisodia, the petitioner also told the court that on closure of private liquor shops, heavy loss was caused to the state exchequer.

“As per the liquor policy, private liquor vends were operational. People were earlier getting beer at discounted price and scotch whiskey with an offer of buy one and get one free. It was convenient to buy liquor as spacious, air-conditioned shops were located in various markets spread throughout Delhi,” Khanna told the court, as per the order.

Advertisement

The court said Khanna has placed the liquor policy on record and raised “all kinds of wild allegations against” the Delhi L-G, CBI and ED based on the statements of third persons, including the Deputy CM, MLAs and newspaper clippings.

More from Delhi

“The petitioner has not named a single officer of the CBI, or of the Directorate of Enforcement, who has harassed a single liquor vendor, nor has he given details of any kind of such harassment and based upon the so-called press releases/statement made in the press. He wants a roving inquiry to be done by this court,” said the division bench, while terming the allegations absurd and vague.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 06:32:06 pm
Next Story

Book a flat online as DDA 2022 housing scheme goes live tonight

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
How to apply to Delhi University this year

How to apply to Delhi University this year

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

SCO Samarkand Summit represents dialogue in an interconnected world
Opinion

SCO Samarkand Summit represents dialogue in an interconnected world

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement