Ensure strict compliance with laws concerning sanitation workers, HC tells Delhi government

The Delhi High Court Friday directed the Delhi government to ensure “strict compliance” with the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 and the rules in a PIL that raised concerns regarding conditions and facilities provided to sanitation workers in Delhi.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in its judgment said that the state government shall keep in mind the recommendations submitted by the Delhi Commission of Safai Karamcharis (DCSK) and take a decision “positively within 60 days of any such recommendation being made by the DCSK to the government”.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation moved by social activist Harnam Singh, a former chairman of the DCSK, who in addition to compliance with the law, had sought the respondents to provide health insurance and medical facilities to all sanitation workers and their families.

The HC noted the counter affidavits filed by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis(NCSK) and the Centre which state that the Commission on November 14, 2020, had directed all District Magistrates to furnish details of all safai karamcharis who died of Covid under their jurisdiction and the details of compensation granted to them. The NCSK argued that all efforts were being made to ensure that the statutory provisions as contained in the provisions of Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers And Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules framed thereunder are religiously followed.

The HC further noted that the Delhi government, NCSK, Centre and DCSK have furnished all details pertaining to the provisioning of PPE kits, N-95 masks, gloves and other articles to sanitation workers. “They have also furnished details of safeguards/ measures taken by the government for providing appropriate logistics, i.e. necessary protective gear. Further, the respondents have furnished details of sanitation training to safai karamcharis, their vaccination and their residential arrangement. It has been stated that the benefits given to health care workers were extended to Safai Karamcharis deployed in Delhi government health institutions without any discrimination in relation to providing safety kits, transportation facilities, lodging facilities, food facilities, etc. It has also been stated that proper specific precautions are being undertaken for the disposal of biomedical waste and the state government is strictly adhering to the statutory provisions as contained under the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers And Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. The respondents have stated that the statutory provisions are being followed, compensation is being paid and the Government has ensured that all equipment – as provided for under the Act and the Rules framed thereunder, are being provided to the safai karamcharis,” the judgment notes.

The High Court noted that DCSK is investigating, examining and monitoring all matters relating to the safeguards to be provided to Safai Karamcharis residing in Delhi as provided under the Act and the Constitution and are carrying out periodical assessments.

“The recommendations of the Commission are forwarded to the GNCTD, and therefore, this court is of the opinion that the DCSK, as prayed for by the petitioner, is discharging its responsibilities keeping in view the Delhi Act 7 of 2006,” the HC said.

Disposing of the plea, the HC said that the Delhi government “does not have any other choice” except to implement the statutory provisions of 2013 Act and the Rules framed thereunder.