Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer got law degree using ‘fake’ document, booked

The fresh case follows Nanda’s arrest by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in August in connection with an arms case linked to Bishnoi. (File image)

Deepak Nanda alias Khatri, a lawyer associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been booked after a Class 12 marksheet he submitted for admission to a law course was allegedly found to be fake.

The FIR was lodged at Rajabpur police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on September 28 following a complaint by Shri Venkateshwara University, Gajraula, where Nanda had pursued a B.A.LL.B. course. The university has also written to the Bar Council of India regarding Nanda’s law degree, sources said.

The fresh case follows Nanda’s arrest by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in August in connection with an arms case. The Crime Branch had alleged that Nanda was in contact with Bangladesh-based arms supplier Shahbaz Ansari. It had sought Nanda’s educational and admission records from the university to verify his qualifications.