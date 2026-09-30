Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer got law degree using ‘fake’ document, booked

As per the FIR, Deepak Khatri allegedly used a fake Class 12 certificate during admission to a law course. He was earlier arrested in an Arms case

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiSep 30, 2026 04:17 PM IST
Lawrence-bishnoiThe fresh case follows Nanda’s arrest by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in August in connection with an arms case linked to Bishnoi. (File image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Deepak Nanda alias Khatri, a lawyer associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been booked after a Class 12 marksheet he submitted for admission to a law course was allegedly found to be fake.

The FIR was lodged at Rajabpur police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on September 28 following a complaint by Shri Venkateshwara University, Gajraula, where Nanda had pursued a B.A.LL.B. course. The university has also written to the Bar Council of India regarding Nanda’s law degree, sources said.

The fresh case follows Nanda’s arrest by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in August in connection with an arms case. The Crime Branch had alleged that Nanda was in contact with Bangladesh-based arms supplier Shahbaz Ansari. It had sought Nanda’s educational and admission records from the university to verify his qualifications.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to the FIR, the university provided the records to the Crime Branch on September 9. It said Nanda took admission to the university in 2019 for its B.A.LL.B. programme. University records state that he completed the course in 2024.

At the time of admission, Nanda had submitted a Class 12 marksheet as proof of his previous educational qualification, the FIR stated.
The document was subsequently sent by the Crime Branch to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, Rehari Colony, Jammu, for verification.

The Board, in its response dated September 19, said the marksheet/certificate could not be verified as genuine from its records and was fake, according to the FIR.

The findings were subsequently communicated by the Crime Branch to the university through a letter dated September 23 from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anti-Robbery Snatching Cell, Crime Branch.

The university then submitted its complaint to Rajabpur Police.

Story continues below this ad

The complaint, dated September 24, alleged that Nanda had used forged or fabricated educational documents to obtain admission to the university and had presented them as genuine.

Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar was appointed as the investigating officer.

Sources further said the Jammu and Kashmir Police are likely to register a separate FIR in connection with the alleged forged certificate.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments