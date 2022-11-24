scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Lawrence Bishnoi conspired to recruit youth for terror attacks, wanted to strike terror in people’s minds: NIA to court

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik remanded Bishnoi to NIA custody till December 3 with a direction to take all necessary security arrangements while transferring him from Punjab's Bhatinda jail to NIA custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik remanded Bishnoi to NIA custody till December 3 with a direction to take all necessary security arrangements while transferring him from Punjab's Bhatinda jail to NIA custody.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a Delhi court Thursday that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, conspired to recruit youngsters for terror attacks in India to “strike terror in the minds of the people”.



The NIA prosecutor had moved an application seeking 12 days of police custody in connection with the agency’s probe into criminal gangs who are accused of raising funds for terror outfits. The agency has claimed that this was done to carry out targeted killings of prominent persons in the country.

The agency has named none accused persons in its FIR which includes gangster Kala Jatheri among others. It told the court that these accused persons had “conspired to recruit youth to commit terrorist acts in India with an intention to strike terror in the minds of the people”. “These gang members along with their other associates were planning to carry out terror activities in Delhi and different parts of the country by executing targetted killings by the use of lethal firearms and explosives,” the prosecutor told the court.

The NIA has also claimed that the accused were “using social media and cyberspace to publicise these crimes to create widespread terror among the public at large.” It submitted that a few of these gang members were operating from jails while others absconded to foreign countries.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 12:22:16 pm
