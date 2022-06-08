Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind in Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi police

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday said jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Bishnoi and his associates are currently in police custody.

In a press conference at Delhi Police Headquarters, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal said his team has identified five men involved in the killing.

“We have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias ‘Mahakaal’, a close associate of the assailants who killed Punjab singer Moosewala. We arrested him from Punjab,” said Dhaliwal. Kamble is with Pune Police, who also helped in the arrest.

When asked about the motive behind the killing, Dhaliwal said, ” We cannot share how they (Bishnoi and associates) coordinated. We can just tell at the moment that he is the mastermind behind this shooting. The matter is under investigation”

Special cell teams are now looking for the five suspects and will soon make arrests. When asked about the threat letters sent to actor Salman Khan, police said they are not sure if Bishnoi is involved in those. A death threat note was received by Khan’s family recently.

On May 29, Moosewala was killed in Punjab while he was driving in his car. The Delhi Police have been involved in the investigation and have custody of three jailed gangsters — Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana.

“Delhi Police has been working on the organised crime and gangs. Attempts are being made to arrest the accused persons as soon as possible. The case is in Punjab but our team provided leads of 5 suspects… We even shared inputs with Maharashtra Police, who then arrested Mahakaal,” claimed Dhaliwal.

Mahakaal will be interrogated by both the Delhi Police and the Maharashtra police.