Gurgaon: 3 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held, arms seized

The Gurgaon police Friday arrested three associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar in separate raids. The arrests come at a time when gang rivalry to take control of the lucrative liquor business in Gurgaon has intensified.

A Crime Branch team from Farrukhnagar arrested one Sanjeev Bishnoi alias Sanju, a resident of Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, from Mubarikpur crossing on Jhajjar-Farrukhnagar bypass road. Police said three country-made pistols, nine magazines and 20 live cartridges were recovered from Sanjeev. During questioning, Sanjeev allegedly revealed that he was a sharpshooter in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had been in constant touch with the gangster’s younger brother. The Rajasthan police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

“He had come to Gurgaon to commit a crime. In the last three months, he has been accused in three attempt-to-murder cases in Sri Ganganagar. In April, he had given shelter to shooters, who had fired at the residence of a councillor and liquor businessman in Pataudi,” Subhash Boken, Gurgaon police spokesperson, said.

In another raid, a Crime Branch team from Manesar arrested Rajat alias Raka, a resident of Kheda Khurmpur, and Sagar, a resident of Shikohpur, from Farrukhnagar area. Two pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said. According to the police, during interrogation, the accused revealed that they were members of the Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs and had come to Gurgaon to commit a crime.

All three were booked in separate cases at Farrukhnagar police station.

In the last three months, gang rivalry to take control of the lucrative liquor business in Gurgaon has intensified. According to police, the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jatheri gang is attempting to expand from its traditional sphere of influence in Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi and is engaged in a turf war for the spoils of the cash-rich liquor business in Gurgaon.

In February, the gang’s shooters and henchmen had shot dead two brothers, who owned several liquor stores in Pataudi, and in April, the gang members had fired gunshots outside the house of another liquor businessman in Pataudi after threatening him for a 50 percent share in his business.