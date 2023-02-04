Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Rohini

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Sampat Nehra gang after an exchange of fire in Delhi’s Rohini on Friday, officers said.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep, 23, and Jatin, 19. Both of them were arrested from Baba Haridas Nagar.

DCP(Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the duo was being handled by their kingpins in carrying out “sensational crimes” and targetted killings in Punjab.

A team of the Special Cell received a tip-off regarding Sandeep’s whereabouts in Khera Khurd village in Rohini, following which Sandeep and Jatin were intercepted on a two-wheeler.

DCP Ranjan said that the accused were close associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar.