Lawrence Bishnoi gang hired Maharashtra-based shooters to eliminate Sidhu Moosewala: Police

Days after arresting the associate of one of men who allegedly killed Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, the Delhi Police Friday claimed that the accused, Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Saurav alias Mahakal, has disclosed that he introduced two Maharashtra-based shooters to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide, Vikram Barad, and they hired them after giving Rs 3 lakh to each. Mahakal, who was arrested in a joint operation by Delhi and Pune police, got Rs 50,000 for introducing two sharp-shooters to them.

Special CP (Special Cell) Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal told the media in Delhi they have gathered vital information against four of the eight men who allegedly shot Moosewala. “Mahakal was interrogated and he told the police that he had introduced two Maharashtra-based shooters, Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryavanshi, to Barad,” he said.

“Barar is currently in Canada and he was earlier working with the notorious gangster Anandpal of Rajasthan, but after Anandpal’s encounter, he joined Bishnoi’s gang. More than two dozen cases are registered against Barad,” a senior police officer said.

Dhaliwal said, “Mahakal also told the police that both the shooters were hired for Rs 3 lakh each and he received Rs 50,000.”

Earlier, Dhaliwal had said Bishnoi, currently in Tihar Jail, is the mastermind in last month’s murder of Moosewala. “The case is in Punjab but our team provided leads of five suspects…We have shared inputs with Maharashtra Police, who then arrested Mahakal,” he had said.

According to Pune Police, Kamble was arrested in connection with a murder case lodged at Manchar police station, in which history-sheeter Onkar Bankhele alias Ranya was gunned down last year. “Kamble is believed to have sheltered Jadhav after the murder last year,” police said.

Dhaliwal said Maharashtra Police are already probing the role of Barad in connection with a threaten letter delivered to Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan.

Police said Mahakal also revealed that Barad had taken the letter to Salim Khan. “Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Mahakal,” an officer said.