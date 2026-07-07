Foreign guns, six young men: How twin shootings in Delhi, Haryana were executed

Gym trainer Kapil Redhu was at an outdoor training session when two men approached him and fired 10 rounds, killing him (left). Police officials inspect the site where the accused were shot (right). (File Photo)

On June 10, six men allegedly picked up a cache of foreign-made firearms — Turkey-made Zigana pistols and Pakistan-made TT-30 .30-bore weapons — from a location between Hansi and Sonipat in Haryana.

They were assigned separate targets in Delhi and Haryana the next day, police said.

On June 11, in a span of two hours, one group fired at Guru Randhawa-owned 24 HS Gym in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar while the second group shot dead gym trainer Kapil Redhu outside his gym in Hansi.

The six accused — Arman, Tushar, Sagar, Haqeeqat, Pravesh and Himanshu, aged between 19 and 22 — were from Haryana’s Hisar and Sonipat districts.

Police said all of them were allegedly connected to Anil Pandit and Sunder Hansi, associates of the Harry Boxer-led Lawrence Bishnoi gang, through encrypted messaging applications Signal and Zangi.