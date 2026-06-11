‘You know Salman Khan’: Lawrence Bishnoi gang fires at Guru Randhawa’s Delhi gym

Multiple bullets were fired outside a franchise of singer Guru Randhawa-owned 24 HS gym in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Thursday morning, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claiming responsibility due to Randhawa’s personal relationship with actor Salman Khan.

Sources said, according to a purported post on Facebook, from an alleged account of US-based Lawrence group gangster Anil Pandit, the gang targeted the gym as Randhawa continued to be cordial with Salman Khan despite multiple ‘warnings’.

“All the anti-nationals who are hiding in any part of the world and planning against the country can hide anywhere. They will be killed there,” the purported post said.

Police said they are verifying the post.

Police said two men on a bike fired seven rounds, which shattered the window panes of the gym. The gym is located on the fourth floor of a commercial building. The other floors house popular fast-food chains Popeye’s and Domino’s, which see heavy footfall throughout most of the day.

In an audio recording accessed by The Indian Express, a man, purportedly Pandit, could be heard saying that the firing outside the gym was done on his and Harman Sandhu’s orders.

“Our brother Harry Boxer had called him [the singer] and warned him, but he didn’t understand. This is just the trailer. We will kill him soon,” the man claimed.

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A police officer said the bike used by the assailants is being tracked, and CCTV footage is being analysed.

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This is the second such incident since March, where alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have fired near a commercial gym.

In March, unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a gym in Southwest Delhi’s Chhawla, days after Rs 2 crore was allegedly demanded from the gym owner in the name of the gang.

The incident happened outside Urban Gym, located on Kanganheri Road, police had said. According to a complaint filed by its owner, Harish Kumar, he had shut the gym around 10 pm on March 19 and gone home.

7th gang shooting since Feb

The Paschim Vihar shooting was also the seventh gang-related shooting in the Capital since February.

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On March 19, a 30-year-old man, allegedly part of the Jitender Gogi gang, was killed, and three others sustained injuries when three men opened fire in Northwest Delhi’s Bawana, police said.

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The shooters, police said, were from the rival Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

The two gang leaders were killed, at each other’s behest, and their members continue to avenge their deaths by targeting their rivals.

On March 4, an 18-year-old was shot dead as two local gangs — with most members juveniles — clashed in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

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On February 25, Lawrence’s lawyer Deepak Khatri was fired at in Kashmere Gate, allegedly commissioned by former Lawrence right-hand, Rohit Godara. In a subsequent phone call between the two, police officers said Godara allegedly threatened to eliminate Khatri’s family.

On February 20, a businessman was threatened, and shots were fired at his office by allies of the Kapil Sangwan gang. The gang was forcing him to settle a land dispute.