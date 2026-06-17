Guru Randhawa gym shooting: MCD worker’s son, former KFC employee nabbed

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One is the son of a municipal worker. The other is a former KFC employee who recently returned from Russia. Police said the two men, allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were behind the firing at singer Guru Randhawa’s gym in West Delhi last week.
On June 11, multiple shots were fired outside a franchise of Randhawa-owned 24 HS gym in Paschim Vihar. The singer was targeted allegedly because of his close ties to actor Salman Khan.
Police said the two shooters, Arman (19) and Tushar (21), are residents of Sonipat in Haryana. A team led by Inspector Rakesh and ACP Umesh Barthwal from the Crime Branch traced the gang networks working in Haryana to fish out their whereabouts.
“We reconstructed the escape route of the assailants and traced their movements across a stretch of nearly 100 km. Every possible route, junction, service lane, and highway link was scrutinised to piece together the movements of the suspects before and after the commission of the crime,” said H G S Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner (Crime Branch).
Police traced the two shooters to Bahadurgarh on Monday and nabbed them.
Tushar, police said, lost his parents when he was three. They died by suicide together, leaving him to fend for himself.
In 2023, as per police, he managed to get a study visa to Russia and went abroad.
“He returned to Delhi on May 31. Thereafter, he came in contact with two men, also alleged shooters, named Sahil and Sagar. Thereafter, they planned the shooting on 24 HS Fitness Gym on the directions of Anil Pandit from the Lawrance Bishnoi gang,” police claimed.
Arman, police said, lives in Tilak Nagar with his family. “He stays with his mother and sister. His mother works in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He is the cousin of shooters Sahil and Sagar,” said Dhaliwal.
Police said on the day of the shooting, the accused were on a bike and fired seven rounds, which shattered the window panes of the gym. The gym is located on the fourth floor of a commercial building. The other floors house popular fast-food chains Popeye’s and Dominos.
Sources said according to a purported post on Facebook, from an alleged account of Anil Pandit, US-based Lawrence group gangster, the gang targeted the gym as Randhawa continued to be cordial with Salman Khan despite multiple ‘warnings’.
“All the anti-nationals who are hiding in any part of the world and planning against the country can hide anywhere. They will be killed there,” the purported post said.
In an audio recording accessed by The Indian Express, a man, purportedly Pandit, could be heard saying that the firing outside the gym was done on his and Harman Sandhu’s orders.
“Our brother Harry Boxer had called him [the singer] and warned him, but he didn’t understand. This is just the trailer, we will kill him soon,” the man claimed.
The Paschim Vihar shooting was also the seventh gang-related shooting in the Capital since February.
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