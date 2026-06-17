Guru Randhawa gym shooting: MCD worker’s son, former KFC employee nabbed

Police said two men on a bike fired seven rounds, which shattered the window panes of the gym. (Express Photo)

One is the son of a municipal worker. The other is a former KFC employee who recently returned from Russia. Police said the two men, allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were behind the firing at singer Guru Randhawa’s gym in West Delhi last week.

On June 11, multiple shots were fired outside a franchise of Randhawa-owned 24 HS gym in Paschim Vihar. The singer was targeted allegedly because of his close ties to actor Salman Khan.

Police said the two shooters, Arman (19) and Tushar (21), are residents of Sonipat in Haryana. A team led by Inspector Rakesh and ACP Umesh Barthwal from the Crime Branch traced the gang networks working in Haryana to fish out their whereabouts.