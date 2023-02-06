‘We’re not lawmakers… can’t curtail terms of Assemblies’: Delhi HC on PIL seeking simultaneous conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to issue directions to the Centre and the Election Commission of India in a plea seeking to ascertain the feasibility of simultaneously conducting Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in 2024 to save money and manpower, and to control election paralysis.

While hearing the matter, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said to the petitioner–advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who appeared in person, “We are not lawmakers. We ensure compliance of law. We can’t issue such a mandamus. At best, they (ECI) can look at your representation and grievance. They are the master of elections. We can’t curtail terms of Assemblies like this”.

Appearing for the ECI, advocate Sidhant Kumar submitted it was for the Parliament to consider this. “We are bound to conduct elections as per law… Logistically, we are ready to conduct, but the parliament has to decide”. Kumar referred to a 2002 decision of the Supreme Court and argued that “election schedule is the sole discretion of the Election Commission of India and is not subject to judicial review”.

As Upadhyay said his plea be considered as representation, the high court, without going into the case’s merits, disposed of the plea and asked the ECI to consider the plea as a representation and decide it in accordance with the law.

The plea further sought a direction to the Centre and the ECI to ascertain the feasibility of conducting elections on Saturday, Sunday and other holidays to save valuable time for schools, colleges, universities, service industries and manufacturing organisations.

The plea claimed there are advantages in holding the Loksabha, state Legislative Assemblies, panchayats and municipal body elections together as it would reduce the time and cost involved in terms of the use of paramilitary forces, government staff on election duty, election commission staff organising booths, electronic voting machines and voter slips, and it would cut campaigning cost for political parties.

The plea stated that imposing Model Code of Conduct delays the implementation of central and state government projects and welfare schemes and takes away time and effort from governance issues.

The plea sought the implementation of the 170th report of the Law Commission of India on Reform of Electoral Laws (1999), which had suggested simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for the “sake of stability in governance”. “But the Centre and ECI did not take appropriate steps,” it stated.

“The elections to Assemblies whose terms are expiring in 2023 and 2024 may be brought together with the 2024 Lok Sabha Election by curtailing and extending the tenure. If consensus evolves among political parties, Assembly elections of 16 states, i.e. Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand can be held with 2024 general election. Since most of these states are ruled by the NDA, the consensus would emerge without much difficulty. This will result in simultaneous assembly elections of 16 states with general elections in 2024. It will not only save huge resources and time but also provide more time for development programmes and activities, which comes to a halt due to the Model Code of Conduct,” the plea stated.

Apart from saving vast amounts of money and manpower, holding simultaneous elections would also reduce the electoral paralysis/lack of decision-making by the Centre and state because of elections due every year, it said.

“This becomes even more problematic where the prime minister and chief ministers are star campaigners for their parties in elections as well, and the hectic campaign distracts them from running the government,” the plea stated.