Law varsity to probe professor’s ‘misconduct’

National Law University, Delhi (Source: Wikipedia) National Law University, Delhi (Source: Wikipedia)

The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has decided to hold a disciplinary inquiry against a professor for alleged “misconduct”, including making “wild allegations against the university” on social media.

On May 14, Vice-Chancellor Ranbir Singh had written to the Chancellor about Professor J S Mann’s alleged misconduct.

“Besides the actions constituting ‘misconduct’ and ‘unbecoming of an officer of the university’… he is still using social media and making wild allegations against the authorities in the university without any substance,” he wrote, adding that a complaint against Mann had also been received from a research associate for “stalking and harassment through social media posts”.

The minutes of meeting of the Executive Council (EC) on December 18 stated: “Looking at the documentary evidences on record, an order of suspension and inquiry into the misconduct of Dr Mann was issued on May 15, 2019, by the Chancellor.”

“The EC has unanimously resolved that a departmental disciplinary inquiry, preferably by a retired HC judge under the relevant rules, should be immediately undertaken by the university,” the minutes stated.

V-C Ranbir Singh said the allegations made by Mann pertained to the NLUD registrar. “He has been writing some things about him on Facebook. We have ordered an inquiry but he hasn’t been suspended,” he said.

Mann said he was being targeted for being vocal about “corruption” and malpractices in the university.

“A PIL has been filed in the Delhi HC asking for the registrar’s removal due to nepotism and abuse of public office. He thinks I am responsible for the petition, which is why I am being targeted,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)

