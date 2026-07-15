Law student who flung papers in Supreme Court, hurled abuses arrested

Following observations made by the Supreme Court after the incident, both accused were referred to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for medical evaluation.

Delhi Police have arrested two law students from Lucknow University in connection with the alleged disruption inside the Supreme Court during a hearing on July 10.

An FIR has been registered at Tilak Marg Police Station under several charges, primarily for assaulting, threatening, and obstructing a public servant from performing official duties.

According to the police, the main accused, 24-year-old Prabal Pratap Singh, a third-year law student, allegedly used abusive and objectionable language during proceedings in Court No. 13 of the Supreme Court. He is also accused of throwing papers inside the courtroom, causing a disruption to the hearing.

Police further alleged that when security personnel intervened, Prabal used force against an on-duty staff member.

The second accused, Chander Bhan, 23, a second-year law student at Lucknow University, was also arrested in connection with the incident.