Law student who flung papers in Supreme Court, hurled abuses arrested

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Delhi Police have arrested two law students from Lucknow University in connection with the alleged disruption inside the Supreme Court during a hearing on July 10.
According to the police, the main accused, 24-year-old Prabal Pratap Singh, a third-year law student, allegedly used abusive and objectionable language during proceedings in Court No. 13 of the Supreme Court. He is also accused of throwing papers inside the courtroom, causing a disruption to the hearing.
Police further alleged that when security personnel intervened, Prabal used force against an on-duty staff member.
The second accused, Chander Bhan, 23, a second-year law student at Lucknow University, was also arrested in connection with the incident.
Following observations made by the Supreme Court after the incident, both accused were referred to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for medical evaluation. The medical report reportedly found that neither individual required immediate psychiatric treatment, police said.
Investigators also claimed to have recovered pamphlets containing objectionable language from the accused during the course of the probe.
Both men have been remanded to two days of police custody. Police said further questioning is underway and that the investigation is continuing.
The incident took place on Friday when Prabal, appearing in person, shouted at the bench and flung papers before being removed by security.
The incident occurred before Justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe while they were hearing a special leave petition by Prabal.
When asked whether he was the party in-person, Prabal affirmed and addressed the bench aggressively, at one point ordering the judges to register an FIR against an ACP in Lucknow.
He alleged a company was running a nation-wide cyber crime syndicate and claimed supporting material was contained in the file he carried. He then pulled out several pages and tossed them into the air, demanding they be handed to the Chief Justice and using expletives.
Court security intervened immediately and escorted him out. The bench declined to take further action against him, saying that, considering his condition, they would not proceed with punitive measures.
After perusing the records, the court found no basis to interfere with the impugned order and dismissed the petition, disposing of all pending applications, including those for permission to appear and file petitions.
Court sources said the petitioner is from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.
In a similar disruption last year, an advocate attempted to throw a shoe at the then CJI.
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