Law student stabbed to death in Faridabad

A 24-year-old law student was stabbed to death, allegedly by his friends, in Faridabad on Saturday evening. A day later, police said a friend of the victim, who they suspect was with him at the time of the incident, allegedly committed suicide. Police have booked eight people on charges of murder.

Police said the victim, Rahul Singh, hailed from Ballabgarh’s Sagarpur village and was pursuing a law degree through distance learning. He was also a local-level wrestler. Police said he was stabbed 14 times with knives and suffered wounds in his stomach, legs and hands.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday when Rahul had gone to meet his friends.

His father, Dharamraj, alleged: “At 6.10 pm, I got to know that 8-10 men from Sagarpur village had picked a fight with my son near Sunped road. I rushed there with my nephews. From the car, we saw the accused men repeatedly stab my son with knives. At least three unknown men, armed with sticks and knives, also assaulted him…” He alleged that when they raised an alarm, the accused threatened to kill their family and fled.

Police said Rahul’s family rushed him to a private hospital in Ballabgarh, from where he was referred to another private hospital in sector 8 due to the nature of injuries. He died during treatment, said police.

Jaibir Singh, DCP Ballabgarh, said, “The victim’s family has named four people in the complaint. A case of murder has been registered against eight people. Preliminary probe has found that they were all friends. As per the victim’s family, there was enmity related to an old fight which took place two years ago. He was stabbed 14 times with a knife and sustained injuries. No arrests have been made so far.”

Police said an FIR was registered under sections 302, 148, 149, 506 and 120-B of IPC. Police said that at 10.50 am on Sunday, Rahul’s friend Rinku (21) allegedly jumped in front of a train near Piala between Ballabgarh and Asaoti. It is suspected that he was stressed due to his friend’s murder, said police.

DCP Singh said, “Rinku had visited Rahul at the hospital Saturday evening… The government railway police is conducting a probe in the suicide case.”

Surat Pal, SHO GRP police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears a 21-year-old man died by suicide at the railway tracks. His family has identified him; we have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC. No suicide note was found. Rinku was with Rahul at the time of the incident yesterday. It is not clear if he was also injured in the fight. His family has not mentioned any such thing.”