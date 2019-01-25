Law secy on JNU sedition case: ‘L-G only authority on prosecution sanction’

Delhi Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta Thursday said that there was no need for the JNU prosecution file to be sent to Law Minister Kailash Gahlot, as it dealt with specific queries from the Home Department.

Advertising

Mendiratta told The Indian Express that L-G Anil Baijal was the competent authority to take a final call on the case, which relates to police seeking prosecution sanction in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

Gahlot had served the law secretary a showcause notice on January 21, asking why the official sent the file back the Home Department without placing it on his table. Gahlot said it amounted to subordination. The Law Secretary expressed surprise that Gahlot did not share his response to the showcause notice, sent on January 23.

“There has been no impropriety in dealing with the file and it has been duly dealt with in accordance with the law. The minister had my response on his table on the afternoon of January 23. He shared the notice with the media, but not my response for reasons best known to him. My response to the notice brings out the correct picture. There was no question of bypassing the minister as it did not require for the file to be sent to him. My response to the notice clarifies things amply and puts the correct perception. The response also makes it clear that the L-G is the competent authority to take a final call on the issue. I would not like to comment on the merits of the case since it is sub-judice. The law department just responded to the specific queries of the Home Department and sent the prosecution file back to it on January 18,” Mendiratta told The Indian Express.

A spokesperson of the CMO said the file continues to be with Home Minister Satyendar Jain: “There has not been any movement so far. But it will surely be examined by the law minister now. The question is not whether he is the final authority, but it should have been put on his table. One cannot bypass the minister on such a sensitive matter.”

Following the February 9 event at JNU, a Delhi government magisterial probe in 2016 had found that video and audiotapes of the event were tampered with. It had got seven clips verified by Hyderabad-based Truth Labs. However, police in its chargesheet claimed CFSL found that the tapes were genuine.

It is not clear if the Delhi government enquiry and the police investigation examined the same set of clips.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the law department will examine the case.

Advertising

“I do not know whether Kanhaiya committed treason or not, that is being probed by the law department. (Prime Minister) Modiji has stopped works on schools, hospitals, CCTV cameras project, mohalla clinics, he tried to paralyse Delhi. Isn’t that treason?” he tweeted.