Law graduate ‘jumps to death’ in college

A 26-year-old woman law graduate allegedly jumped off the seventh floor of a private college in northwest Delhi (Representational Image) A 26-year-old woman law graduate allegedly jumped off the seventh floor of a private college in northwest Delhi (Representational Image)

A 26-year-old woman law graduate allegedly committed suicide on Thursday morning by jumping off the seventh floor of a private college in northwest Delhi, police said. According to police, Varisha Rais, had gone to Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS) in Pitampura around 11 am to enquire about the orientation session for her LLM course.

After meeting two teachers on the sixth floor, she was taken to fifth floor where the institute staff was directed to assist her further, police said.

“An eyewitness claimed she saw her (Varisha) on the terrace and shouted at her to come down. But Varisha climbed on to the boundary wall and jumped,” a senior police officer said.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot, but the woman’s family has alleged that she was “pushed” off the seventh floor.

“Further investigation is underway,” said the officer.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App