Law and order does not exist in this state anymore, says Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda with Jitender’s family members on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

Hours after two children of a Dalit family were burnt alive, and their parents injured, their village in Faridabad saw a slew of politicians including the former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed the incident “very unfortunate” and assured speedy probe into the case.

”A family was burnt alive in a room of their house in the village. This was despite the fact that the family was provided security cover by the Haryana police. This is an absolute failure on the part of the state government. Law and order does not exist in this state anymore. If families under security cover are burnt alive, we can imagine the situation of those without any security. I have demanded that a speedy inquiry be conducted in the case and those guilty be arrested and punished immediately. The compensation amount announced by the state government must also be enhanced,” Hooda told The Indian Express.

An SC/ST Commission team also met with the victims’ family and assured them that they will get justice. Meanwhile, Haryana Police has formed special teams to probe the incident. The case is being investigated by a team of police officers led by Gajender Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ballabgarh

Union Minister of Social Justice Thawar Chand Gehlot assured all required assistance to the victim’s parents. Gehlot reacted cautiously to the possibility of a caste angle behind the attack, saying it can be ascertained only after a probe. “

The Haryana government has extended all help including medical treatment and financial assistance. We are in constant touch with the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard. If more help is required, we will look into it,” Gehlot said.

