Laughter to inner peace: Cops list ‘side effects’ of marijuana

“Contagious laughter, inner peace and intimidating hot” — these are some of the side effects of different brands of marijuana listed by the Delhi Police in a press release related to the arrest of two men, who smuggled the drug from the United States.

The release listed brand names such as Bubba Kush, a popular strain in the US, whose side-effects are a “contagious laugh”. Those who use the ‘pineapple express’ variety will have inner peace, while users of the ‘Alien OG’ strain will laugh at their own jokes, the police press release read. While ‘Jack Herer’ will help a person “make friends with everyone”, ‘Grandaddy Purr’ makes the user reliable.

The ‘Dab’, meanwhile, will make the person “intimidating hot”. When asked to elaborate, police claimed it was slang used by drug peddlers. Police said they listed the side-effects based on inputs from the accused during questioning. “The men made claims about the effects of the different varieties of marijuana. There is also ample research on the internet about the same,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajeev Ranjan.

The Delhi Police usually tries to explain how a certain drug affects the body, while the Narcotics Control Bureau has talked about street names and various methods of smuggling. Both agencies, however, have shied away from talking about the street value of drugs as they don’t want to be seen glamourising drug abuse.

This was the first time that Delhi Police went into details of how marijuana is synthesised, how the oil is extracted, the advancement in extraction technology and the recent potency of the THC content in the buds.