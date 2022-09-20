Latest in EV push: Charging points on side of 100 PWD roads

In order to strengthen the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, the Delhi government is planning to install ‘kerbside EV chargers’ on all roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD). Around 100 such chargers will be installed on a pilot basis and 3,000 more in the next three years,said officials.

Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah convened a meeting on implementation of the project, which was attended by all agencies concerned, including PWD, transport and three discoms.

“Delhi has already installed over 2,500 EV charging points — the highest in India. This has happened on the back of several innovations. Similarly, Delhi will take the lead in setting up kerbside charging facilities for EVs on all major roads. Kerbside charging is another innovative concept that Delhi is bringing to provide 24×7 access of EV charging to two- and three-wheelers, which have remained the priority segments for us,” Shah.

According to officials, it was decided at the meeting that kerbside charging will leverage lamp posts and substation spaces which have or are close to sites of on-street parking. The process will start with a pilot for 100 chargers spread equitably across all the three discoms.

The pilot project will be monitored by DDC and the discoms will work on the installation process and identify stretches to install charging points. PWD manages 1,400 km of major roads in Delhi with approximately 1 lakh lamp posts.