scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Latest battlefield in AAP-BJP war: Delhi govt’s education model

While the CBI investigates a case it has registered against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption in the now-scrapped liquor policy, the BJP has launched a fresh attack against him

While the CBI investigates a case it has registered against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption in the rollout of the now-scrapped liquor policy, the BJP has launched a fresh attack against Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of education minister. The minister also finds himself at odds with Lt-Governor V K Saxena. (PTI)

With allegations of a ‘classroom scam’ flying fast and thick, the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘education model’ appears to be the latest target in the BJP’s heightened offensive against it.

While the CBI investigates a case it has registered against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption in the rollout of the now-scrapped liquor policy, the BJP has launched a fresh attack against Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of education minister. The minister also finds himself at odds with Lt-Governor V K Saxena.

Also Read |Delhi CM Kejriwal launches virtual school: ‘Will make education accessible to all’

In the past week, Saxena first sought a report from the Chief Secretary over an alleged delay of two and a half years by the vigilance department in acting on a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry report into the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools. Separately, he wrote to the Chief Secretary asking him to examine why enrolment and attendance in these schools have been dipping over the past few years despite an increase in per student expenditure.

“Despite the substantial increase in investment in the education sector by the state government both in absolute terms, and as part of the total budget, it is seen that during the same period, the enrolment in Delhi government schools declined from 15.42 lakh in 2014-15 to 15.19 lakh 2019-20,” stated the letter written on August 26.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

Most recently, he flagged a ‘delay’ in the audit of accounts of universities under the Delhi government, and sought explanations from the Vice-Chancellor of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) over “delaying the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) audit for five years…”

With the L-G’s office raising questions on the Delhi government’s administration of education every few days, the BJP
has also singled out the AAP government’s ‘education model’ for attack amid the political drama in the Delhi Assembly and the CBI probe against Sisodia.

The BJP leadership has also zeroed in on the 2020 CVC inquiry report and is attacking the AAP based on two findings.
The first is that the report states the Directorate of Education (DoE) had prepared a list of schools which had a ratio of more than 50 students per classroom and accordingly the Public Works Department was to build 5,825 classrooms in 194 schools. It states that after directions from the DoE, additional rooms such as labs, multipurpose hall and toilet blocks were added to the requirements as equivalent classrooms (ECRs), increasing this to 7,180 ECRs.

Advertisement
Also Read |Manish Sisodia’s locker searched, CM says CBI gave clean chit

It states that 4,027 classrooms were constructed in 141 schools while the remainder were other kinds of rooms including 1,214 toilet blocks “which were constructed against the requirement of 160 toilet blocks”.

The second is the conclusion of the report that “cost escalation took place to the extent of Rs 326.25 crore” in these constructions.

The BJP also picked on an incident of two girls studying in a Delhi government school being injured last week after a ceiling fan in their classroom fell on them. “Toilets were counted and projected as classrooms by the Delhi government as part of the report… This is the reason why ceiling fans are failing in Delhi government schools,” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had said in a press conference.

Aam Aadmi Party’s counter

Advertisement

In the meantime, the AAP has doubled down on its assertion of its work on education being its greatest asset. Sisodia hit out at the BJP saying it is “a party of illiterates (gawaar logon ki party)”. “I have heard that the BJP has dropped the matter of alcohol and turned to the matter of schools… They have realised that nothing is going to come out of that (liquor policy probe). So… they have started making up a new story, that there was a scam involved in the making of schools,” he had said.

In the past few days, the Delhi government has also made announcements on some of its new school projects. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of its Delhi Model Virtual School. During the announcement, he also stated that the government would soon start its residential school for street children. A few days ago, he also inaugurated the government’s new Armed Forces Preparatory School.

More from Delhi

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana told The Indian Express, “The same issue of classroom corruption had been raised by Manoj Tiwari more than two years ago when he filed a complaint on financial irregularity in this issue, and Sisodia filed a defamation case against him and other leaders. The issue is not new but the CVC report, which they had been sitting on for 2.5 years, has now come out in public… They are the ones who claim that they have the best education model in the world but what is this based on? I filed an RTI and found that 33 schools don’t teach science.”

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 09:37:47 am
Next Story

Aamir Khan’s photo from San Francisco goes viral, Laal Singh Chaddha actor tells fan: ‘I’m just walking around’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

'India a developed country by 2047': Birla takes PM's message to the world
Delhi Confidential

'India a developed country by 2047': Birla takes PM's message to the world

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'
Azad speaks to Express

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'

Premium
Karan scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother
Koffee with Karan

Karan scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother

Venus & Serena will continue to play doubles for 2-3 years: Coach

Venus & Serena will continue to play doubles for 2-3 years: Coach

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement