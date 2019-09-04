Late-night India Gate outing turns fatal, man, 8-yr-old daughter run over by truck

Out for a late-night outing to India Gate to have ice-cream with his family, a 39-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter died when a dumper truck ran over them at 12:20 am Tuesday. The accused was arrested from the spot.

The victims, Kewal Dhiman and Manya, were accompanied by Kewal’s wife Poonam (32) and his second daughter Myra (3). The four, who live in Geeta Colony, had headed to India Gate on a two-wheeler.

“Manya was excited after her exams got over and insisted Dhiman take her out for ice-cream. They left the house after dinner, around 9:30 pm. The girls played with a ball while the couple sat on the lawns in front of India Gate. Around midnight, they got ready to leave for home and were heading to the scooter when they saw a speeding truck coming in their direction. Dhiman instantly pushed away his wife and Myra but couldn’t save Manya and himself,” said Lavleen, Poonam’s sister.

Dhiman, who worked as a trader in the stock market, was the family’s sole breadwinner.

The family said the victims suffered severe injuries to the head and chest. Two people, a passerby named Ram Singh (24) and an autorickshaw driver, Deepak Kumar, were injured.

“The truck had run over these people near Rajpath lawns. Dhiman’s body was recovered from the rear end of the truck… He, his daughter and the two other injured men were taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where the doctors declared Dhiman and Manya dead. We also found a crushed scooter and three damaged autorickshaws. The speeding truck also uprooted a traffic signal. The driver, Raman (24), was arrested from the spot,” said Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi). Police said he drove the truck for a private contractor.

Inderjeet Dhiman (65), Kewal’s father, said, “I was waiting for them to come home. Around midnight, I received a call from Poonam about the accident. I told my family to rush there.” The couple got married in 2010 and lived with Dhiman’s father.

Police said IPC sections 279, 337, and 304A have been slapped against the accused.

One of the family members of the victims alleged police didn’t take them to the hospital in time. “Poonam called me and told me they were lying on the road. I reached Tilak Marg after 30 minutes and found they were still there. It was only after I reached that they were put inside a PCR van and taken to the hospital,” alleged Sahil Arora, Poonam’s brother.

Police denied the claim and said the victims were rushed to nearest hospital minutes after the PCR call was made.