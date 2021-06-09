Late night crime spree by 3 men in Delhi, accused on the run

A broadcast message to the police control room was flashed and all district personnel were alerted about the men and their vehicle.

Three men in a Santro went on a crime spree across the capital late Monday night, killing a truck driver, threatening a businessman at gunpoint, and robbing two people, police said. The men are yet to be arrested.

Around 2.30 am, the men tried to rob a battery from an e-rickshaw in Shalimar Bagh. When the driver intervened, they fired in the air and managed to flee. “A PCR call was made at 2.45 am and police rushed to the spot. At 3.09 am, another PCR call was received that a man had been shot near ESI hospital in Punjabi Bagh,” a senior police officer said.

“The complainant, Jitender, a resident of Palwal, who cleans the truck, said the men stopped their vehicle and shot the driver, Lakhmi Chand, before fleeing with his phone and Rs 5,000. Chand was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said an officer.

A broadcast message to the police control room was flashed and all district personnel were alerted about the men and their vehicle. “Around 3.45 am, a man who had come to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and was heading to Kashmere Gate in an autorickshaw was targeted by the men. They took his phone and wallet,” said an officer.

Later, a businessman was intercepted by the same vehicle at BRT corridor. The men asked him to exit the vehicle at gunpoint, but fled on spotting a police patrol van,” said the officer.

Police said the men were using a fake number plate and their last known location was Sarita Vihar. Teams have been formed to arrest them.