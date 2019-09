A fire broke out at South Delhi’s Dilli Haat late Sunday night. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call at 10.25 pm about the fire and 11 fire tenders were dispatched. The blaze was brought under control by 11.30 pm.

“Prima facie, the blaze started from a pile of discarded material and spread to stalls, which were shut at the time. There is no casualty, and loss of property will be determined after the cooling operation is over,” said a fire department official.