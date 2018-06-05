Delhi: Late and not allowed to enter exam centre, UPSC aspirant hangs himself

Varun Subhash Chandran was found dead at his rented accommodation in Rajinder Nagar Varun Subhash Chandran was found dead at his rented accommodation in Rajinder Nagar

Denied entry for arriving late at an examination centre in central Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, a 28-year-old UPSC aspirant hanged himself on Sunday. Police said he left behind a note saying he was taking the extreme step because he couldn’t take the exam.

According to police, Varun Subhash Chandran’s body was discovered by his friend when she came to meet him at his rented accommodation Sunday evening. The exam was held in the morning. “When she rang the bell but failed to get a response, she informed neighbours. They broke the door and alerted police around 6 pm,” said a police officer.

Quoting his suicide note, in which he spoke about being denied entry into the examination centre, police said, “Rules are okay but sometimes they should be relaxed for a better cause.”

Hailing from Karnataka’s Kumta town, Varun stayed in Rajinder Nagar — a hub of coaching centres — for a year with two roommates, but was alone when he killed himself.

The body was handed over to his sister and brother-in-law after a post-mortem examination at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The family had rushed from Mumbai Sunday night after they were informed. They are taking the body back to his hometown, police said.

Police said his exam centre was Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Kaseru Walan in Paharganj, but he mistakenly reached another exam centre in the same area. “The exam was held at 9.30 am, and all students are supposed to reach the hall half-an-hour before it starts. The exam centre allows students to enter till 9.15, but Varun reached at 9.24 am. Despite repeated requests, he was not allowed to enter,” said the officer.

Son of a retired scientist, Varun had been residing in Delhi for over five years. He had taken the exam multiple times.

The family told police that they called him around 11.30 am, assuming that the first half of the exam was over. But he didn’t answer the call. They then asked his friend, who lives nearby, to check on him. A domestic help who worked at Varun’s home said the youth mostly kept to himself, spending the bulk of his time studying inside his room.

