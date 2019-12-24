Last words of Rohini fire victim: Scared, save us, we’ll die

Firemen rescued three people from the terrace. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Firemen rescued three people from the terrace. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

“We are trapped because of smoke inside the house and fire on the ground floor. I’m scared and can’t open the door… Please come and save me and my family or else we will die.” These were the last words 33-year-old Udaykant Chaudhary told his brother before he and his family died Sunday.

Udaykant and his family lived as tenants on the first floor. Initial probe by police has revealed the main door to Udaykant’s house was locked from the inside. “The family on the first floor died due to asphyxiation. Three charred bodies were found and two other persons were pulled out, who were later declared dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” an officer said.

On the second floor, the victims were building owner Amarnath Jha’s parents, his sister-in-law and her mother.

Amarnath’s wife Pooja (24), daughter Aradhya (3), and his niece Somya (10) survived and are undergoing treatment at Tomar Hospital in Kirari.

According to relatives, Somya lost her father last year. Her mother, Sanju, worked as a management staff at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Rohini.

“She was trying to earn for her daughter after her husband’s death last year. Our mother would often go to help her with chores and take care of Somya,” said Shikha, Sanju’s elder sister.

Police said they are looking into claims of foul play levelled by some relatives.

