‘Last opportunity’: Delhi HC tells AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, 20 others to respond to ED plea in excise policy case

The Delhi High Court Thursday granted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and 20 others a “last opportunity” to respond to the Enforcement Directorate’s plea before the court, seeking expungement of adverse remarks made against the agency by a trial court while discharging the accused in the alleged ‘liquor policy scam’ case.

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The HC had sought a response from the 23 accused in the case, including former CM Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, among others, on March 10. However, only two, Abhishek Boinpally and Vinod Chauhan, have filed their responses so far.

The court recorded in its order that while the respondents were granted further time on March 19 to file their responses to the ED’s plea and the remaining respondents are seeking further time, “last opportunity is being granted” to them for filing their responses by April 22.