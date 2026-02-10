Last-mile connectivity remains key challenge in Delhi’s fight against air pollution

Last-mile connectivity continues to be a challenge amid the Delhi government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the public transport in the Capital and fight against air pollution. The government’s Annual Action Plan 2026 to combat air pollution — submitted to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently — highlighted that existing feeder services at Metro stations fall short of the assessed demand.

The annual plan also includes station-wise data carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). It assesses last-mile requirements across 193 operational Metro stations, as of December 31, 2025, which is crucial in tackling vehicular pollution in the Capital. Data from various sources has repeatedly shown that vehicular pollution continues to be a key contributor to the city’s air pollution crisis.

DMRC, as per the annual plan, has stated that 158 of the 193 stations already have access to at least one last-mile connectivity option, including e-bikes, bike taxis, e-rickshaws and e-autos. However, according to the plan, while basic coverage exists at a majority of stations, there is an overall gap of nearly 60% when the scale of services is assessed against commuter demand, according to data.

DMRC has also said that it has signed memoranda of understanding with ride-hailing platforms Uber and Rapido to provide on-demand last-mile services at several stations.

According to the plan, 480 feeder buses are required to support Metro ridership, but only 100 are currently available, leaving a shortfall of 380 buses.

To bridge these gaps, the annual plan has laid out monthly expansion targets for 2026. DMRC has projected the induction of 850 e-rickshaws, 120 e-bikes and 360 e-autos by December 31, 2026. According to the plan, the need for reliable last-mile services will intensify as the Metro network expands. Once Phase IV of the metro expansion — which shall add 112 km to the network — is completed, daily ridership is projected to rise to 1.4 crore passengers.

The annual plan also underlines a significant shortage in Delhi’s city bus fleet, which forms a key part of the public transport system.

Against a total assessed requirement of 11,000 buses, the existing fleet comprises 3,377 electric buses and 1,868 CNG buses, leaving a gap of 5,755 buses.

While the government plans to add 2,468 buses by the end of 2026, in line with Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs guidelines, and gradually phase out CNG buses, the plan acknowledges that the overall shortfall will persist. It also records that a monthly induction target of 983 buses for January 2026 was set but not met.