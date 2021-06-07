Last location of missing Delhi rapper traced to Noida: Police

Days after Delhi-based MC Kode aka Aditya Tiwari (22), a popular name in the capital’s underground hip-hop circuit and one of the founders of Spit Dope Inc – a collective that organises battles raps – allegedly went missing after posting an ambiguous Instagram story, the Delhi Police has found during investigation that his last location was in Noida before his phone was switched off.

On Saturday, police lodged an FIR of kidnapping and started their investigation.

“With the help of technical surveillance, police found that his phone’s last location was in Noida on May 25. It was later switched off. They have now written letters to social media sites to provide certain information related to his account,” police sources said.

Last week, a video of an old ‘rap battle’ resurfaced, which purportedly showed Aditya, who was 17 at the time, reciting lyrics disrespectful towards Hindu scriptures. This was met with backlash and death threats on social media, which continued despite an apology from the rapper.

Following this, Aditya wrote on Instagram: “The constant suffering and trials and tribulations of life have made me weak. Currently standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna… I do not blame anyone for anything but myself. A relief from my own existence is gonna serve as a punishment that the entire country wanted.” His friends began to look for him around the location, but he is yet to be found.

His mother, Deepa Tiwari, had lodged an official complaint on June 4 at Mehrauli police station.

DCP (South district) Atul Kumar Thakur had said on Saturday, “She said that her son allegedly posted a suicide noted on Instagram on June 2. A missing report was lodged and efforts have been made to trace the boy, but he has not been found so far. Further investigations are on.”