Last day to report for EWS admissions in Delhi schools extended

The first round of computerised draw of lots to allot schools to EWS and CWSN children had taken place on June 16.

The last date for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) applicants to report to their allotted private schools for admission has been extended to August 16.

The first round of computerised draw of lots to allot schools to EWS and CWSN children had taken place on June 16. However, even while the children have been allotted schools, the parents have complained that they are being denied admission at their allotted schools on the grounds that general admissions have been too low to accommodate the EWS students.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that all private schools would have to admit all allotted children regardless of the number of general admissions. However, a circular by the Directorate of Education (DoE) soon after that had a provision for schools to take permission for exemption for this.

The entire process for EWS and CWSN admissions have been delayed this year. The application process had begun on April 7, and the first round of draw of lots were initially to be held on April 30 but was postponed because of the onset of the second wave of the pandemic.