Laser show in Delhi: Less footfall, huge losses, say CP traders

Last week, traders had spoken out against the Delhi government’s proposal to close the Inner Circle and parking lots to traffic for the laser show between October 26 and 29.

The Delhi government’s community celebration, comprising laser shows and musical performances, started at Connaught Place’s Central Park on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A day before Diwali, Connaught Place was largely devoid of customers, with traders claiming their earnings fell sharply due to pedestrianisation of roads for the laser show Saturday.

Last week, traders had spoken out against the Delhi government’s proposal to close the Inner Circle and parking lots to traffic for the laser show between October 26 and 29. They claimed it would result in low footfall as most of their clientele commute via cars.

Wenger’s owner Aman Tandon said, “Our sales are down by 50%… this is the time of the year when we get orders in bulk.”

Amit Gupta, who sells modular kitchen appliances, said: “We got calls saying customers will come only after 29th. This peak season is gone for us.”

