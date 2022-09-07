scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Largest ever drug bust, value Rs 1,200 cr

Police said the presence of ephedra plants in Afghanistan had provided a low-cost method to extract ephedrine and make methamphetamines from it, which had replaced heroin as the drug of choice.

Police identified the accused as Mustafa Stanikzai (23) and Rahimullah Rahimi (44). (Representational/File)

Two Afghan nationals were arrested by the Special Cell from Delhi’s Southeast district on September 3 in an alleged drug cartel bust. Police said that the seizure of 312.5 kg of methamphetamines and 10 kg of heroin was the largest seizure ever made, with an estimated international value of over Rs 1,200 crore. Previous seizures of 330 kg and 354 kg of heroin had been made in 2019 and 2021.

Police identified the accused as Mustafa Stanikzai (23) and Rahimullah Rahimi (44).

Police said the presence of ephedra plants in Afghanistan had provided a low-cost method to extract ephedrine and make methamphetamines from it, which had replaced heroin as the drug of choice. They added that to investigate its emergence and involvement in the narco-terror link, a UAPA FIR was filed and a probe was started.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:52:45 am
Boy’s death at mosque leaves family in shock: ‘Thought he’ll be safe’

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022

