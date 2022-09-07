Largest ever drug bust, value Rs 1,200 cr

Two Afghan nationals were arrested by the Special Cell from Delhi’s Southeast district on September 3 in an alleged drug cartel bust. Police said that the seizure of 312.5 kg of methamphetamines and 10 kg of heroin was the largest seizure ever made, with an estimated international value of over Rs 1,200 crore. Previous seizures of 330 kg and 354 kg of heroin had been made in 2019 and 2021.