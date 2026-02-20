Large private hospitals, premium care still out of reach: Ayushman Bharat scheme gains ground, but gaps in coverage remain

Since the scheme was finally rolled out in Delhi last April, at least 188 hospitals – 137 private and 51 government –have been empanelled. (Express Photo)

In the very first year of assuming office, the BJP government has signalled its governance priorities with a push towards expanding healthcare access for the poor. Among its most consequential decisions was the rollout of the flagship Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance programme. The scheme provides an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per eligible household.

Launched nationwide in September 2018, the scheme has been positioned by the BJP as a welfare reform aimed at reducing out-of-pocket healthcare spending. However, in Delhi, beneficiaries were unable to access its benefits for years due to the refusal of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to implement it. The political friction over PMJAY became a visible flashpoint between the Centre and the then Delhi government under AAP, with the BJP accusing the state administration of putting “political interests” above public welfare.