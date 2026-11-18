A three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were killed after a building collapsed on Tuesday morning in East Delhi’s Jwala Nagar, leaving four others injured. Residents alleged that the structure had developed cracks over the years and that concerns about its condition had been raised earlier but nothing was done. Police have arrested the building’s owner, Surendar Singh (45) and a hunt is on for his brother.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in its incident report, identified the property as being situated on “encroached” Railways land in the Mukesh Nagar-Jwala Nagar area. The report states that the building was approximately 40-50 years old and stood at a distance of around 24 metres from the railway line. It had an approximate plot area of 20 square yards and comprised a ground floor, first floor and a partially constructed second floor.

The civic body noted that vibrations caused by the movement of trains may also have contributed to the incident. This aspect emerged during local enquiries and may be considered one of the possible contributing factors, it said.

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According to the report, the first floor ceiling and the girders supporting the partially constructed second floor gave way, leading to the collapse.

The deceased have been identified as Laddu alias Devansh (3) and Pintu (35). While the child lived with his family on the first floor, Pintu was among the labourers working on a ground floor unit, police said. The labourers were engaged in making sweets and snacks, said officers. Four people who have been injured have been identified as Khushbu (27), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22) sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. According to police, Kanhaiya, his wife Khushbu and their three children, including the deceased boy, were living on the first floor.

VIDEO | Delhi: Old building collapses in Vivek Vihar; six to seven people injured, several feared trapped.

(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/IAJ724VRlS

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

Alarm among locals

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Residents in the area said the building had been in a poor condition for years, with cracks visible on its walls. They alleged that the owner and contractor associated with its construction had previously been informed about the damage and the quality of material used, but their concerns were ignored. Locals claimed families residing at the building were also responsible for its battered condition.

Avtar, who shifted to the area in the early 1990s and lives in a house close to the collapsed building, said houses in the neighbourhood shook whenever a train passed on the nearby railway track. He said the repeated vibrations over the years could have weakened the structure.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of other buildings along the railway line. Residents said hundreds of houses had come up along the stretch from Jwala Nagar to Bihari Colony, and several were in a poor condition.

Ownership one of the contentions

The ownership of the land on which the building stood has emerged as another point of contention. While the MCD report identifies it as Railway land, residents maintained that the property was privately owned.

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MCD North Zone chairman Pankaj Luthra and local MLA Sanjay Goyal, who visited the spot after the incident, said the building was constructed on railway land. They claimed that the Railways had earlier marked structures in the area with red crosses and issued notices asking occupants to vacate.

Following the collapse, Kumar directed the Revenue department to verify the ownership of properties along the railway track. He also asked the MCD to identify other dilapidated buildings in the locality and inspect their condition. Officials said action would be taken against structures found unsafe and in cases where encroachment on government land is established.

The collapsed building had not previously been declared dilapidated by the MCD, officials said. This has raised questions about the civic body’s inspection mechanism, particularly in an area where residents have repeatedly raised concerns about the condition of houses located close to the railway line.

The MCD report states that a call regarding the incident was received at 10.25 am. Teams from the MCD, District Magistrate’s office, SDM, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police proceeded to the site. During the rescue operation, seven persons were evacuated, of whom two died. A few injured persons were sent to GTB Hospital and Dr Hedgewar Hospital. The report states that the rescue and relief operation has been completed.

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Police, meanwhile, said a PCR call reporting the collapse was received at Vivek Vihar police station at 10.09 am. Shahdara DCP R P Meena said the circumstances leading to the incident were being investigated and further legal action would be taken after establishing the cause and examining the responsibility of those associated with the property.

Tuesday’s collapse is the fourth such incident reported in Delhi in less than a month.

On October 25, a 60-year-old man and his 33-year-old son were killed after an old building, reportedly housing a godown, collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar. On November 5, seven people were killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area. A building collapse in Paharganj on November 15 also left several people injured.