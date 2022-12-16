Landlord kills tenant, chops body in 3 pieces and dumps in canal for his money

A 40-year-old PhD candidate was strangled to death allegedly by his landlord, who then proceeded to chop up his body into three pieces using a saw. The victim, Ankit Khokhar, was killed in October in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar, said police, adding that they arrested the landlord Umesh Sharma and his associate Pravesh Sharma on Wednesday.

According to police, Umesh allegedly murdered Ankit after he found out that the latter had obtained a sum of Rs 1 crore following the sale of ancestral property. Umesh, who worked as a compounder for an orthopedician in Ghaziabad, had also taken a Rs 40 lakh loan from Ankit.

Police, however, now face a challenge: locating the body parts. DCP (Rural) Iraj Raja said: “The body parts were disposed of in three locations — at a canal in Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli, a canal in Ghaziabad’s Masuri area, as well as near the

Eastern Peripheral Highway in Ghaziabad. The location near the highway is overgrown. It seems that the head of the deceased was disposed here. The exact details of which body parts were disposed of in which canal is not as clear.”

A man has been arrested for killing a PhD scholar, dismembering his body parts and dumping them into a canal in Ghaziabad, file photo of Ankit Khokar who was killed,Express Photo A man has been arrested for killing a PhD scholar, dismembering his body parts and dumping them into a canal in Ghaziabad, file photo of Ankit Khokar who was killed,Express Photo

Police teams have been dispatched to all three locations to try and recover body parts. While forensic teams were sent to examine the murder spot, the weapon has been recovered. Police said Ankit, who hailed from Baghpat, had been staying on the landlord’s property for six months.

After the murder, police said Umesh allegedly withdrew about Rs 20 lakh from several ATMs. He then told Pravesh to withdraw money in Uttarakhand, while leaving his own phone at home, and switching on Ankit’s phone near the ATM to create an alibi. Pravesh allegedly went to Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Roorkee on December 1, 2, and 12, withdrawing a sum of Rs 40,000 from an ATM each time.

Police said Ankit’s parents passed away a few years earlier. It was his friends who alerted police that something was amiss.

According to his college roommate Dr Vikrant Jawla, their suspicions were raised about two months ago after they received messages from him. “One thing which was suspicious was spelling of certain words in Hindi in messages sent from Ankit’s number. While typing Hindi words in English, a different spelling was used compared to how Ankit usually typed,” he said.

Two of Ankit’s friends then left for his village in Baghpat, where they found on December 9 that he had sold his ancestral property. Six of Ankit’s friends,

including Vikrant, left for Modinagar and registered a complaint, after which an FIR regarding his disappearance was registered on December 12. Two days later, their worst fears came true.

Vikrant recalled he had first met Ankit in 2002 while he was pursuing a master’s in mathematics and Ankit was pursuing masters in statistics. “We were in the same room in University of Meerut… he was a wonderful person. He had recently completed his PhD from BR Ambedkar University in Lucknow and he was planning to go to Germany for further research and studies.”

His friends and those who knew him posted tributes on social media. One of his teachers, Surinder Kumar, said, “Very shocking to believe the sad demise of my student. He was a very intelligent and honest person…”