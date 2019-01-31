Land meant for relocation of Delhi’s dairy farmers has a problem: Homes are coming up there

The erstwhile unified MCD’s plan to rid the city of its stray cattle problem has hit a hurdle, with some people building houses on the 188-acre plot earmarked to relocate dairies.

The corporation had provided 2,082 plots in 2004, at Ghoga near north Delhi’s Narela, saying dairy farms would be shifted there. But just 118 dairy farmers have relocated to the place in the last 14 years.

A senior official of the North civic body said that during a recent inspection of the area, they saw four houses being built illegally. Two of the houses have been served notices and zonal officers have been directed to take action. One house has also been partially demolished.

When The Indian Express visited the area, it saw houses up to two floors had come up, despite the corporation only allowing a dairy on the ground floor and a room and bathroom over it for the caretaker.

“We have allowed dairies of two sizes, 60 square metres and 96 square metres. We also imposed several conditions — that it cannot be used for residential purposes and only caretakers can live here,” said the official.

He said there will be a fresh survey of violations by dairy owners, and action will be taken against people using it for residential purposes.

President of the Ghoga dairy owners’ association, Sukhbir Singh Deshwal, said, “The corporation should relax its norms and allow people to live in these dairies, though it should not be solely used for residential purposes. In villages, people usually live near their cattle.”

Other dairy farmers cited inadequate facilities such as no cattle dung plant, a ready-made market, boundary walls and fodder shops in the area.

The issue of North corporation failing to relocate dairy owners was also raised in the House meeting on Tuesday, with several councillors urging the mayor to relocate the cattle to Ghoga. Mayor Adesh Gupta said he has asked the councillors to give their problems in writing and that he will look into them at the earliest.