Land-grabbing racket busted after attempt to sell prime property in Greater Kailash

Forged documents and civil suits to lend legitimacy to fraudulent claims to properties were found at the centre of an alleged land-grabbing racket as the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested three men, including a lawyer, who allegedly tried to take over a prime residential property in Greater Kailash I, officers said on Saturday.

The alleged racket, said officers, came on the police radar following a complaint last September by a Greater Kailash resident who flagged a public notice published in a national daily, in which unknown persons had allegedly laid claim to his ancestral property.

A preliminary verification revealed that the complainant and his family had been in lawful possession of the property for decades, backed by registered sale deeds and gift deeds, said police.