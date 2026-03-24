‘Land-for-jobs scam’: Delhi HC refuses to quash case against Lalu

Justice Ravinder Dudeja dismissed the petition by Lalu Prasad in which he sought quashing of the case and all subsequent criminal proceedings, including three chargesheets.

THE DELHI High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the 2022 case by CBI against former Bihar CM and RJD national chief Lalu Prasad in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja dismissed the petition by Lalu Prasad in which he sought quashing of the case and all subsequent criminal proceedings, including three chargesheets, on the ground that required procedure to conduct the probe was not followed. Justice Dudeja reasoned that the petition was without any merit.

A detailed order is awaited.

Lalu Prasad, who was represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, had argued that the investigation is liable to be held as illegal as the same was initiated without requisite sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act.