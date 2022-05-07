Land encroachment: Greater Noida Authority to invoke Gangster Act against offenders

The Greater Noida Authority is gearing up to crack down on land encroachment and is set to invoke the Gangster Act against builders or individuals found grabbing land. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by newly appointed Greater Noida Authority CEO Surendra Singh this week.

Officials have been asked to draw up a list of land mafia names in two days. Individual work circle officers have also been directed to submit lists of illegal constructions on notified Greater Noida Authority land. If any instance of encroachment is found beyond the list, action will be taken against the officer. A joint team of Greater Noida Authority officials and the police will file FIRs against the land mafia and recovery will be carried out, sources said.

On Friday, an anti-encroachment drive using bulldozers was carried out at Khodna Kalan village. According to officials, an illegal colony was being built on the land reserved for Greater Noida Authority. The estimated cost of the land is Rs 150 crore. In this case too, officials will invoke the Gangster Act against the people accused of land grabbing.