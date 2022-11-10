scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Lalu’s daughter Roshni to donate a kidney to her father

Lalu Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail.

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav (File)

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav’s Singapore-based daughter will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member said.

Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment for his kidney problems.

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.

His daughter Roshni Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease on life, a family member told PTI.

Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

It is not clear where the kidney transplant surgery will happen and when.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 01:19:55 pm
