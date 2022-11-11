Lajpat Nagar murder: Domestic help from 15 yrs ago, her partner arrested

Days after a 75-year-old woman was robbed and killed inside her house in Southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, a couple was arrested Thursday in connection with the crime. Police said the accused, Yogesh (31) and Rani (26), were caught at their Chhattarpur Enclave home along with the stolen jewellery, a pistol and 83 illegal liquor bottles.

The victim, Kulwant Kaur, was found dead at her residence on the first floor of a building on Tuesday. She lived alone as her husband, a businessman, died five-seven years ago.

According to police, Rani had worked at the victim’s house 15 years ago. She went to meet Kaur two days before the incident after which the couple allegedly planned to rob and kill her.

On the day of the crime, police said the duo entered Kaur’s house on the pretext of meeting her for work and allegedly strangled her. Kaur’s caretaker later found her body, with injuries on her neck and ears. Police said the jewellery was forcefully removed from Kaur’s body.

Since the gate and lock were not damaged and it appeared to be a friendly entry, police started looking for known persons. A team under SHO Pradeep Kumar started questioning family and friends, scanned CCTVs and mounted technical surveillance on the victim’s and other person’s phones. “It was difficult because the CCTVs at the house were installed at an angle which did not cover the entry. During enquiry, we found that a former house help named Rani recently visited Kaur,” said an officer. Police also recovered a piece of paper with Rani’s number on it.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagarpreet Hooda said, “Teams worked on technical surveillance and CDR analysis and traced Rani’s residence to Chhattarpur Enclave. After more than 18 hours of searching for them, Rani and Yogesh were found.”

During questioning, police said Rani confessed to their crime. “The couple revealed they were in dire need of money… Yogesh had started a restaurant, but it shut down during the pandemic. They were currently surviving on a small rental income from a shop gifted to them by Yogesh’s father. On November 6, Rani first visited Kaur after which the couple planned the murder. Rani told us she observed that Kaur was lonely and helpless…,” added Hooda.

Police sources said on Tuesday, the couple took a piece of cloth as a weapon and went to Kaur’s home. Rani introduced her husband and the two were let in. She then entered the kitchen on the pretext of making tea for everyone.

“Rani called out to Kaur, saying there was no milk in the house. Just as Kaur got up, Yogesh pounced on her and strangled her. The couple killed the woman and snatched all her jewellery in a hurry, causing injuries to her face. They left with their faces masked to evade detection,” said a police source.

Senior police officers said Yogesh’s brother is allegedly involved in illegal liquor trade and had kept bottles and a pistol at the couple’s home. He is also a suspect in the crime and will be questioned, police said.