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One person died, and another was injured in a fire in a four-storey building in Lajpat Nagar-II on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said that they are investigating if welding work underway in the basement at the time of the incident may have led to the blaze.
Police said that they received a PCR call about the fire at around 1.17 pm, with information that some people were trapped inside. The four-storey building houses both commercial and residential set-ups. A business called Milana Craft Works, operates in the basement, while the upper floors are occupied by the building owner’s relatives and other residents.
A police team rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and initiated evacuation of residents. Fire tenders also reached the building and firefighting operations were launched.
An employee of the business, Gaurav, was rescued from the basement and taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said. Another employee, Prem Singh Sharma, sustained burn injuries and is currently admitted to the ICU at the hospital.
“Preliminary inquiry suggests welding work was being carried out in the basement at the time of the fire, possibly in connection with the installation of fire safety equipment. Two workers were reportedly engaged in the welding work in the presence of the two employees of Milana Craft Works. The contractor supplying workers for the installation has been called for verification,” said an official.
Police said they are also examining whether the building’s basement was being used for commercial activities despite the premises being a residential building. The nature of its use, along with compliance with relevant safety requirements, is being verified as part of the investigation, they said.
The fire has since been extinguished.
“An FIR was being registered and further investigation was underway. Police are verifying the roles of the building owner, the contractor and the workers involved in the welding and fire safety installation work,” said Vineet Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East).