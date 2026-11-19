One person died, and another was injured in a fire in a four-storey building in Lajpat Nagar-II on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that they are investigating if welding work underway in the basement at the time of the incident may have led to the blaze.

Police said that they received a PCR call about the fire at around 1.17 pm, with information that some people were trapped inside. The four-storey building houses both commercial and residential set-ups. A business called Milana Craft Works, operates in the basement, while the upper floors are occupied by the building owner’s relatives and other residents.