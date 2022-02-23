Those laid off during pandemic to first timers: 600 sign up at job fair for differently abled

After having lost his job to a pandemic-induced lay-off, Rahul, a 28-year-old resident of Dwarka, is on the lookout for another.

Rahul, who is hearing impaired and communicates using sign language, was at a job fair for the differently abled on Tuesday. “When I asked my manager why I was being laid off, he said the company only needed a few people to work because of Covid,” he said.

At the job fair, he was helping Ravi (28), a resident of Palam, who was still learning sign language, to communicate better. Ravi, who is also hearing impaired, was working as a waiter when he lost his job during the pandemic. Speaking for both of them, Rahul said, “We have no expectations. There have been lots of problems due to Covid, and we are hoping we’ll be able to find another job.”

As many as 22 companies sought to hire through the job fair that was hosted by the School of Open Learning and organised by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, a Bengaluru-based NGO. The organisers were expecting around 800 candidates on the day, and received 600 registrations till afternoon. Around 175 were shortlisted.

The venue was bustling post noon, with candidates lining up for interviews, filling out forms, and discussing salaries.

While some were hunting for a job for the first time, others like 26-year-old Varun Singh were looking for better opportunities. Singh, who is wheelchair-bound, has been working with an NGO in Delhi for four years but was hoping to land a data-entry job through the fair. He gave three interviews Tuesday, but the locations offered to him were far away, with no remote work option, he said.

Meanwhile, Saroj Giri, a 26-year-old who has an MA in Sociology, was unable to find anything suitable for her at the job fair after giving her interviews. “But I am still completing my vocational training course. I should be able to find a job sooner or later. Since I use a wheelchair, I will need a job where I can sit and work… like office work that might need the use of a computer,” said Saroj, whose family lives at Azamgarh. She lives in a hostel that the Samarthanam Trust runs in Delhi.

Luv Kumar, a 30-year-old with an intellectual disability, was at the venue to apply for a data entry position, his brother Amit said. This is the first time Kumar was applying for a job or attending an interview. “We are not expecting much, but this is for him to experience this,” said Amit, a resident of Noida.

Madhu Singh, a sign language interpreter who was working at the fair Tuesday, said hearing-impaired candidates usually find jobs that use computers. “A candidate with a low IQ found a packing job here. The idea is to help candidates earn for themselves,” she said.

Satish K, who is part of the team at Samarthanam Trust, said the companies at the fair sought candidates with different qualifications, from class XII to postgraduate degrees. “The salaries also vary from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 30,000 or Rs 40,000. The companies are mostly from the IT and retail sectors,” he said.

“Some differently abled persons may have degrees, but they may not have a proper platform or proper training for jobs. This is to bridge that gap,” he added.