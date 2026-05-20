Ladakh to Dubai, frame-by-theme, celebrating a lifelong passion

The locations and images, Datta notes, are informed by constant learning and research. A cancer survivor, she also traces her artistic sensibility to painting lessons she took alongside her son when he was five. “Those lessons helped me develop a more discerning eye, though I always admired the beauty of nature, even as a child growing up in the suburbs of Kolkata.”

Mesmerised by the ever-changing moods of nature for as long as she can recall, for photographer Jhuma Datta, her camera is not just a means to freeze a moment in time but also a medium that allows her to record memories and share her experiences with others.

This quest that has taken her across the world has also resulted in several exhibitions that she has held in cities all over India since her first solo in 2012 in Kolkata.

Taking place at Visual Arts Gallery at India Habitat Centre until May 24, Datta’s sixth solo ‘Prakriti-Raga’ features photographs shot over 15 years, including her very first trip taken with the intention of photography — to Ladakh in 2008. “When I came back and saw my images, I knew that I wanted to seriously pursue photography,” recalls Datta (58).