Ladakh handicraft fair begins at Dilli Haat

Enchanting Ladakh, an exhibition and sale of handicrafts from Ladakh, began at Dilli Haat on Sunday. This is the third edition of this annual exhibition and it will conclude on December 31.

There are stalls by 40 artisans each from Kargil and Leh districts dealing in traditional Ladakhi arts such as stone carving, wood carving, thangka making, metal craft and woolwork. People from the Changpa tribes, who rear Pashmina goats and make clothes out of the fibre, are also participating. The artisans will attend industrial visits and trainings lined up by the Industries & Commerce Department, Ladakh, during the period.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Chiefs of autonomous hill development councils of Kargil & Leh, Feroz Ahmed Khan and Tashi Gyaltson respectively; and the Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Umang Narula.