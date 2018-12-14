Lack of transparency in Sentence Review Board: HC raps Delhi govt

Toggle Menu
Delhi High Court observed that a “convict is entitled to know why he or she is not being released, while another was being released.”

“It seems pre-mature release was being granted on whims and fancies,” the bench said. (Representational)

The Delhi High Court Thursday expressed displeasure over the functioning of the Sentence Review Board (SRB), which deals with cases of pre-mature release of convicts, saying that the authority needs to undertake “transparency” in the whole process.

Terming the allegation as “very serious” and that “something needs to be done,” a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao sought the Delhi government’s stand on a PIL by advocate Amit Sahni, alleging “impartiality” on the release of life convicts who are languishing behind bars for over 20 years.

It further observed that a “convict is entitled to know why he or she is not being released, while another was being released.” “It seems pre-mature release was being granted on whims and fancies,” the bench said. It asked the department concerned to file a status report by January 31.

