Lack of transparency in Sentence Review Board: HC raps Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court Thursday expressed displeasure over the functioning of the Sentence Review Board (SRB), which deals with cases of pre-mature release of convicts, saying that the authority needs to undertake “transparency” in the whole process.

Terming the allegation as “very serious” and that “something needs to be done,” a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao sought the Delhi government’s stand on a PIL by advocate Amit Sahni, alleging “impartiality” on the release of life convicts who are languishing behind bars for over 20 years.

It further observed that a “convict is entitled to know why he or she is not being released, while another was being released.” “It seems pre-mature release was being granted on whims and fancies,” the bench said. It asked the department concerned to file a status report by January 31.