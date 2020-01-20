Lack of jobs, pollution: Issues raised on Congress helpline ahead of Delhi polls

The helpline number was launched by senior leader Shashi Tharoor to get suggestions from people for the party’s manifesto. (File) The helpline number was launched by senior leader Shashi Tharoor to get suggestions from people for the party’s manifesto. (File)

Rising unemployment, soaring pollution levels and safety of women — these are some of the issues highlighted by the public on the Congress helpline, as per sources. The helpline number was launched by senior leader Shashi Tharoor to get suggestions from people for the party’s manifesto.

As part of the Congress campaign — Dilli Ke Dil Ki Baat Congress Ke Saath — people were provided six platforms to communicate with the state unit and give their suggestions.

These included a WhatsApp number and Missed Call facility; a website, http://www.dillikibaat.com; an email id, manifesto@dillikibaat.com; a Facebook profile, INCDelhi; and a Twitter handle, INCDelhi.

According to sources, 30% of the calls were from people who wanted to know the party’s solution to unemployment. The BJP-led government has been criticised for the economy slump and rising unemployment over the last few months.

“Most of them wanted to know how the party will deal with the economic crisis. We have answered the queries through our manifesto,” said a senior Congress leader.

The second issue which was widely highlighted by callers was rising levels of pollution. In the party’s 42-page manifesto – sent to top leaders for approval – 15 pages deal with the pollution crisis.

“It has been drafted after consulting eminent environmentalists. The major chunk of the manifesto talks about pollution. We could have easily made a separate manifesto on pollution,” said a member of the manifesto committee.

The grand old party, which announced 54 of its candidates on Friday evening, will come out with the manifesto next week.

The party is yet to field a candidate from New Delhi constituency, against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

