Labourers trapped under debris as three-storey house collapses in Delhi; all rescued

Five to seven labourers were trapped under the debris for hours after a three-storey house collapsed in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, all the labourers have been rescued.

Police said the house was undergoing renovation work and the labourers had been working at the house for over a month.

At 1.20 pm, the upper half of the building collapsed and all the labourers got stuck. Locals called police and fire officials. Within minutes, teams of the National Disaster Response Force with a canine squad also reached the spot.

Atul Garg, chief of the Delhi Fire Services, had earlier said, “The rescue operation started around 2 pm and we have managed to pull out four labourers. Personnel are deployed at the spot to check for others.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “This incident is very sad. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I’m keeping track of the incident”

Officials said only one police PCR van and an ambulance were stationed at the lane because of the lack of space. Municipal corporation officials called in cranes to lift the concrete and rescue the men. Visuals from the spot show rescue workers giving water bottles to the trapped labourers through holes in the building.