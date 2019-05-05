Noida: Labourer who died laying sewer line had no experience in field

One of the two labourers who died while laying sewer lines in Noida on Thursday had never worked on such a project before. Neighbours of 30-year-old Aslam, who lived in a small room in Jahangirpuri, recalled his apprehension the night before he went to work on the Salarpur sewer line.

Advertising

“He had been living here for the past four-five years. Both he and I would work as masons; he was very good at building walls. I have never seen him work on a sewer line. He himself said this was the first time his contractor was asking him to do such work, and he didn’t seem entirely convinced. But he went anyway,” said Azim, Aslam’s neighbour and friend.

Aslam and Hamid died while extending part of a sewer line underneath a road in Noida’s Salarpur. A part of the structure holding the pipe below the road gave away because of which sewage from a canal rushed into the narrow pipe where both labourers were working. The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Thursday, while their bodies were recovered the following morning.

Twenty-year-old Hamid, on the other hand, was an expert in sewer installation. “He would mostly work in Kerala and would visit us for a few days in between. He had been home for the past three weeks when he was contacted by a contractor, who asked him to work on a site in Noida,” said Alafsha, his sister.

Advertising

The only man in the family and the sole breadwinner, Hamid would send around Rs 2,000 home to Jahangirpuri every month.

“He had worked on sewer lines but had never cleaned them. Why would they make him work at night? Someone should be punished,” continued Alafsha.

As per the complaint, Dankaur-based Hari Om Kumar’s company was given the contract by the Noida Authority and faces charges of causing death due to negligence. Kumar hasn’t been arrested yet. The postmortem report confirmed death due to drowning, police said. Praveen Kumar, a junior engineer, has been dismissed from services by the Noida Authority.

R K Singh, OSD Noida Authority, said: “In many cases, labourers are confident that they will get the work done without paraphernalia since they have been doing it for so long. The contractor should ensure that due safety gear is provided and that machines are functional. The biggest fault in this case was that work was being done at night, which is strictly wrong.”