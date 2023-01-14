Labourer killed in wall collapse at under-construction building in Delhi hospital

A 45-year-old construction worker was killed and three others were injured after a wall collapsed inside an under-construction building of a hospital in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, police said.

Police said they received information regarding a wall collapse inside Balaji Action Hospital at Paschim Vihar police station on Thursday. DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said some labourers were working to remove crust sand from the dug-out area for the basement of a new building of the hospital.

“Around 12 pm, the side mud wall of the basement suddenly collapsed upon the four labourers working at the site. The deceased has been identified as Kamleshwari Yadav (45), a resident of Jharkhand. The injured persons have been identified as Mithun Yadav (21), Amit Yadav (22) and Ajay Kumar Yadav (22).

“Yadav succumbed to his injuries during treatment and the remaining three are also injured but are stated to be out of danger and recovering in hospital,” the DCP said. All the labourers are residents of Madipur.

A case under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been filed against the contractor, police said.